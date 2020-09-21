IN MEMORY Shepherd: Genevieve Ruth Nutter, 100, died Sept. 16, 2018. She was born May 28, 1918, in Eaton Rapids, to Elton and Grace M. (Wells) Casler. Her father served in World War I in Great Britain and France. His passion was fast horses and baseball. For much of childhood, she and her mother lived with grandfather Charles Wells on Riverside Avenue, along the Grand River. She would walk to town and look in the store windows. Sometimes, her mother would have the price for a Saturday afternoon show, 10 cents. Times were hard, As a teenager, she moved to Mount Pleasant, where her mother got work at Cummings Maternity Home. She married Harold B. Nutter on Oct. 4, 1937, in Auburn, Indiana. Harold, brother Henry Snake Nutter, and grandfather Robert Walter Nutter, were oil men from West Virginia. These men drilled many of the biggest producing wells in the state. Harold Nutter saw much of WWII with George C. Patton, in the 3rd Army, 5th Division, 11th Infantry, in North Africa, France and Germany. In 1959, she went to work for Ellen Pope, supervisor of Broomfield Hospital, Old County Farm, Isabella County, In retirement, she and Harold started antiquing for many years. They spent every cent and every moment on the hunt. They had several museum-quality pieces. For much of her life, she was a working member of Westlawn Church of Christ in Shepherd. Her children are Jim Nutter, of Howard City, Barbara Bennett, of Grand Rapids, Walt Nutter, of Howard City, and Gary (Nevada) Nutter, of Lake, Thank you, mother, for all you did for me.



