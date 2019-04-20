|
|
age 59, of Beal City, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor. A Funeral Mass for Geno will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Beal City, with Father Thomas Held officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22 from 2-8 p.m. at the church, and on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Beal City Sports Boosters, St. Joseph The Worker School, or Morey Cancer Center. Envelopes will be available at the church. Geno was born July 6, 1959 in Isabella County, the son of Eugene P. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Elias) Tilmann. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy with the class of 1977. Geno married Pam Clare on September 30, 1989. He worked as a truck driver for Pepsi for 37 years, retiring in 2013. Geno enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and golfing with his boys and friends. He was a master griller, and meticulous in anything he did “you open the door, you close the door!” Geno also loved spending time at his hunting property, the cottage in Curtis with his family, and exploring the Upper Peninsula. Geno is survived by his wife Pam, sons Trevor and Ryan, all of Beal City; brothers Bob Tilmann (Nancy Patterson) of Mt. Pleasant, Jim (Beth) Tilmann of Horton; sisters Julie (Bob) Gamm of Midland, Diane (Jeff) Wilson of Mt. Pleasant; mother-in-law Margaret Clare of Mt. Pleasant; out-laws Dan (Martha) Clare of Texas, Mike Clare, Kathy Hoyle, Debb (Al) Andres all of Mt. Pleasant, Jean (Jim) Thrall of Boston, MA, Carol (Tom) Mirk of Mt. Pleasant, Dave (Tonya) Clare of Houghton Lake, Terri (Jim) Whyte of Mt. Pleasant, Connie (Randy) Detwiler of Shepherd, Julie (Bryan) Clare-Ford of Lathrup Village, Tina (Patrick) Gilbert of Lyme, CT, Rebecca (Will) Kowalchyk of Lathrup Village; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Geno was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Mary Catherine Tilmann; brother-in-law Glenn Hoyle; and father-in-law Joseph “Bud” Clare. You may view Geno's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2019