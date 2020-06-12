Geoffrey Nelson
Geoffrey Nelson. 79, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 25 years, passed away from COVID19 on May 28, 2020. Geoff was born on December 27, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant, MI, to George H. Nelson and Catherine Stafford Nelson. Geoff graduated from the United States Naval Academy with the Class of 1962 and was commissioned, Ensign, Us Navy. He received his Naval Flight Officer wings in 1963 and served in the navy for a decade, including a tour of duty in South VietNam in 1970. Geoff earned a MS in Personnel Administration and Labor Relations from George Washington University. After his naval service, Geoff began a successful, 37 year, career in Human Resources and Labor Relations. In 2008 he retired as Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations for BAE Systems Ship Repair in Norfolk, VA. Geoff is survived by his wife, Harriet Heise Nelson, and his children Andrew Nelson and Amy Geary, from his previous marriage. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen. He is also survived by four grandchildren and his brother, Paul Nelson, of Petoskey, MI. Services for Geoff will be held at the USNA Columbarium at a later date. A full obituary and information on arrangements may be found at www.barrancofuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
