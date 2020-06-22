George E. Teeter
George E. Teeter, age 62, lifelong resident of Clare, passed away, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. George was born the son of the late Harley L. and Lina Ruth (Ball) Teeter on February 9, 1958 in Mt. Pleasant. He graduated from Clare High School in 1976. George had worked in the Shipping and Packaging Department at Delfield for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed Hunting and Fishing. George is survived by his daughter Heather (Bryan) Giron and their three sons, Jacob, Wyatt and Lukas of Orient, OH; his siblings Cheryl Fredericksen of Clare, Mary (Jim) Averill of Kingston, Robert Teeter and William (Wendy) Teeter both of Clare, Linda (Jeffrey) Reser of Ashley and Brenda (Dean) Tomlinson of Caro; many nieces and nephews and special friends, Jerry Bouchey, Dave Moose, Tom Wyman and Bob Beck. He was predeceased by his sister Ruth A. Teeter, a niece Elizabeth Fredericksen and his good friend Jeff Sexton. In keeping with George’s wishes cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M. with services led by Pastor Jeffrey Reser to begin at 7 P.M. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Central Michigan. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
