PELLERIN, George Joseph – Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, entered the Lord’s eternal kingdom on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 90. George was born in Flint, Michigan to the late Joseph and Edna Pellerin. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Pellerin; Daughters: Michele (Timothy) Brannan, Dianne (Phil) Tatchell, and Lisa (Jason) Tratechaud; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the O’Guinn Family Funeral Home – 503 N. Mill St., in Clio, Michigan 48420. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, at the family’s request, memorial contributions may be made to The Care Team Hospice – 5401 Gateway Center Suite D. Flint, Michigan 48507. Please sign our guest book or share an online condolence with the family at:
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 30, 2019