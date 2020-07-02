Age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. George was born October 16, 1940, in Alma, the son of Lawrence and Ruth (Manning) Showers. He married Alice Thum on August 25, 1962 at the Seville Community Church of God. He was the Pastor for Seville Community Church of God. He helped grow the church, not just in a bigger building but in followers of Christ also. George graduated from Vestaburg High School with the class of 1959. After high school, he earned his teaching degree from the University of Findlay. George continued his education and earned his Master’s Degree and Educational Specialist Degree from CMU. George started his educational career at Pine River Area Schools in Leroy, he then returned to his home area and was the superintendent/principle/teacher for Sumner Schools, then went to his alum mater, Vestaburg, and was the elementary principle and became the superintendent in 1983. Following Vestaburg George went on to become the superintendent at Lakeview Schools for 5 years, before finishing as the interim principle for St. Louis Elementary Schools. During his work in the local elementary schools, he also taught at Alma College and helped Central Michigan student teachers find placements in local area schools. George believed that working in the schools was as much about ministering to pupils as teaching them. George was very active his entire life and believed in giving back. He was on the Board of Trustees for both University of Findlay and Winebrenner Theological Seminary. He served on many boards in many capacities for the Churches of God General Conference. George was a member of the Vestaburg Lions Club, Mt. Pleasant Striders Club, his morning coffee club, Chaplin at many hospitals and nursing homes. He was an avid sports fan and was the Chaplin for the Ithaca High Schools football team. He enjoyed running, golfing and serving others. He is survived by his wife Alice, son Brad Showers, daughter Kathy Edwards, grandchildren Brian (Michelle) Showers, Joe (Melissa) Showers, Nicole (fiancé Darin Johnson) Showers, RJ Melinowski, Allison Melinowski, Chris (Julie) Edwards, Sarah (Tim) Riley, great grandchildren Addyson, Katie, Miley, Jackson, Isabel, Silas, Abbie and Ava. George was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Robin Edwards and brother Jim Showers. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1 pm at the Seville Community Church of God with Pastors Bob Fall and Jim Wilder officiating. Interment will follow at the Richland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 pm, Monday from 4 to 7 pm and Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm all at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seville Community Church of God. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view George’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
