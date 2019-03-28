|
|
George Maynard Vojtas passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Arbor Grove Assisted Living, with his wife, daughter and a grandson by his side. George was born on July 1, 1928, to Paul and Johanna (Kovleck) Vojtas in Shepherd, Michigan. George was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s the Apostle Catholic Church in Ithaca, Michigan. On June 15, 1957, he married Katherine Burgess. He and Katherine enjoyed 61 years of marriage. The couple enjoyed dancing and met at a dance. Their favorites were polkas and waltzes. George is survived by his wife, Katherine, Daughter, Cheryl and Jerry Bussell of Saginaw, Michigan and Son, Martin Vojtas of Swanee, Georgia. George also has 6 grandchildren, Greg and Rae Bussell of Midland, Michigan, Evan and Larisa Bussell of Alger, Michigan, Logan and Jennifer Bussell of Alma, Michigan, Haley Bussell of Midland, Michigan, Deborah Vojtas of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Teresa Vojtas of Swanee, Georgia. George has 2 great grandchildren, Grace Bussell and Elijah Bussell, with one arriving in May. George is survived by one sister, Julia Denman, one sister-in-law Virginia Vojtas, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, 4 brothers: John, Paul, Joseph, and Anthony and 5 sisters: Anna Hurosky, Johanna Raducha, Josephine Shirley, Sophie Bupp, and Mary Gager and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. In his youth he attended Ely School, a one room school. He later served state side in the Korean War from 1952-1954. He started work at Lobdell Emery Company April 8, 1954, badge number 298 and retired from Lobdell Emery June 27, 1990. George opened his own masonry business in which he installed block foundations and poured several slabs of concrete for various jobs from 1973-1992. George’s parents moved the family from Shepherd, Michigan to Alma, Michigan when he was 4 years old. He and Katherine bought 3 acres of the family’s farm to build their home in 1964 and lived there until moving into Arbor Grove Assisted Living in Alma, Michigan February 21, 2019. George was known as the man who lived in the house ‘with the manicured yard’. He loved dearly his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family appreciates the affectionate care provided in George’s later days by Arbor Grove Assisted living and The Care Team Hospice. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s the Apostle Catholic Church 121 Union Street, Ithaca, MI 48847 on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4-7:30pm with rosary beginning at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am at St. Paul’s the Apostle Catholic Church in Ithaca. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Alma. Memorial gifts are suggested, in lieu of flowers to St. Paul’s the Apostle Catholic Church or the Ithaca Senior Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. To view George’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2019