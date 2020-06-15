Gerald Courtright, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, on the 49th anniversary of his marriage to his wife, Marcia. Jerry was born November 27, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Vol and Mary C. (Tilmann) Courtright. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1966 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve, serving in Vietnam from 1968-1969. On June 12, 1971, he married Marcia L. Robinson at St. Francis Catholic Church in Muskegon. Jerry was a dental lab tech and owned and operated Courtright Dental Lab for 49 years. Devoutly Catholic, Jerry was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. He led a men’s Bible Study on Saturday Mornings since 2009, served as sacristan, and sang in the church choir for decades. He was a quiet, kind and humble man who enjoyed fly-fishing and making wine. He loved his church and adored his family, especially his grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marcia; two sons and their wives, Ben and Laura Courtright of Mt. Pleasant and Peter and Sarah Courtright of Philadelphia, PA; his beautiful grandchildren, Andrew, Catherine, Elizabeth, Stephen and Teresa, and Sophia, Solomon, and one to be born in July; and his siblings, Susanne (William) Fanning of Rockford, Nancy (Richard) Sloss of Florida, William (Barb) Courtright of Clare, and Marilyn Shafer of Holland. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Miles in 2016; and nephews, Jason Shafer, David Shafer, and Joseph Courtright. A public Funeral Mass for Jerry will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant and Jerry’s godson, Father Stephen Blaxton, as homilist. All those attending the Mass are required to wear face masks. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Rite of Committal and military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Sacred Heart Academy Foundation or the Seminary Fund through the Diocese of Saginaw. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or at the church prior to Mass. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.