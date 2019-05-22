|
|
age 85, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, May 21, 2019, at the Woodland Hospice House. Funeral Services for Jerry will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 12 noon with Fr. Loren Kalinowski officiating. Rite of Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, May 23, from 4 until 8 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland Hospice House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jerry was born on March 30, 1934, in Isabella County, the son of Marcellus and Frances (Wilson) Thielen. He attended Beal City St. Joseph and public schools, where he excelled as an athlete. After graduation, he worked for the Borden Diary Company and then for Leonard Refinery before starting his company, Thielen Turf Irrigation in 1965. Jerry married Joan Beltinck in 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a life-long member. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Beal City. Jerry and Joan have 8 children, Doug (Barb) Thielen, Dianne (Richard) Koone, Lori (Mike) Zimmerman, Deb (Fred) Beuter, Donna (Rick) Haggart, Denise (Ron) Graham, Dave (Cori) Thielen, and Darla (Frank) Garza; 24 grandchildren, Brian, Jodi, Jessica, Kim, Elizabeth, Ben, Jenny, Bethany Amie, Erik, Erin, Carolyn, Matt, Dan, Rachel, Travis, Chelsea, Anna, Mary, Jake, Karessa, Alanna, Klyle, and Blake; 35 great grandchildren, with three more on the way; and siblings, Joe Thielen, Mary Ann Judge, Don Thielen, Marcella Sharrar, Katie Whitting, and Rich Thielen. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Kyle Schumacher and siblings, Betty Woodbury and John Thielen. You may view Jerry’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 23, 2019