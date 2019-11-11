|
age 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A Memorial Service for Gerald will be held in the spring of 2020. Gerald was born on September 13, 1931 in Farwell, the son of Merle Pulcifer and Violet (Loomis) Pulcifer. He married Wendy L. Wood on November 12, 1977. Gerald worked as a truck driver for Blodgett Oil for 51 years. He enjoyed golfing at the Pleasant Hills Golf Club. Gerald loved his family, spending time with his grandkids and hunting. Gerald is survived by his wife, Wendy, 7 children, 22 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 1 brother. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry. You may view Gerald’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 12, 2019