age 83, of Alma, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will be in Riverside Cemetery in Alma. Memorial contributions may be made Alma United Methodist Church or Alma Elks Lodge #1400. Jerry was born October 7, 1937, in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Donald and Gladys (Stanley) Wolven. He graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1955. Jerry married Ardis Davison on November 23, 1957, in Alma. He loved carpentry work and volunteering. Jerry was a member of the Lions Club, Past Exalted Ruler of Alma Elks Lodge #1400, Past President of National Machine Dealer Association, Past President of Gleaners, Past Vice President of Jaycees, Alma United Methodist Church board member, and was involved in Gratiot County Barbershoppers. Jerry is survived by his wife Ardis Wolven; his sons Kirk (Carol) Wolven of Midland, Keith (Elizabeth) Wolven of Saginaw, Brian (Melissa) Wolven of Alma; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ron; sister Lorraine; and infant twin brothers. You may view Jerry's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com