1/1
Gerald Lee Wolven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 83, of Alma, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will be in Riverside Cemetery in Alma. Memorial contributions may be made Alma United Methodist Church or Alma Elks Lodge #1400. Jerry was born October 7, 1937, in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Donald and Gladys (Stanley) Wolven. He graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1955. Jerry married Ardis Davison on November 23, 1957, in Alma. He loved carpentry work and volunteering. Jerry was a member of the Lions Club, Past Exalted Ruler of Alma Elks Lodge #1400, Past President of National Machine Dealer Association, Past President of Gleaners, Past Vice President of Jaycees, Alma United Methodist Church board member, and was involved in Gratiot County Barbershoppers. Jerry is survived by his wife Ardis Wolven; his sons Kirk (Carol) Wolven of Midland, Keith (Elizabeth) Wolven of Saginaw, Brian (Melissa) Wolven of Alma; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ron; sister Lorraine; and infant twin brothers. You may view Jerry's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved