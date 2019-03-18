Gerald Lewis Harvey, age 74, passed peacefully at home in his favorite chair on March 14, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. Jerry was born January 9, 1945, to George and Mary (VanOrden) Harvey. Jerry worked in the oil field, starting with Long and Wetzel, and retiring from Arrow Well Service. He married Marsha Rae McKillip in 1963 and had two children with her, Lisa (Harvey) Voss and Larry Ray Harvey (deceased). After the passing of Marsha, he married Janet (Smith) Jewell in November 1981, and they remained married until his passing. Jerry was an outdoorsman, loved hunting, working, his dogs, and in his later years he enjoyed bird watching, hobby farming, watching wrestling, and best of all, a cold can of beer. Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Lisa (David) Voss; stepchildren, Steven (Gayla) Jewell, Keith (Tonia) Jewell, and Amy VanOrden; one sister, Bonnie (Harvey) Rulapaugh; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Marsha, and his son, Larry; his brothers, Roy, James, and William Harvey; a sister, Lucille (Sal) Leiferman; a grandson, Zane Jewell; and a great-grandson, Andres Pelcher. At Jerry’s request, he has been cremated. A memorial luncheon will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Eagles Lodge, 1440 S. Isabella Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI, on March 24, 2019, at 1PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary