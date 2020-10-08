Gerald S Zeneberg, 76, died April 14, 2020 at his home in Traverse City, MI having lost his battle with Lung Cancer. Jerry was born on September 14, 1943 in Mt Pleasant MI to Dorothy MacCrindle and Bernard Zeneberg Sr. He married Doralee Metha Boesch and almost exactly 2 years later he was drafted for the Vietnam war and spent two years in the Army at Fort Benning Georgia. After Vietnam he returned to Mt Pleasant MI and worked for the Michigan State Police before being hired by Shell Oil Company, working as a pipeline welding inspector first in Gaylord, then Traverse City. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He knew right where to find morels in the spring and bucks in the fall. Flowers, fruits and vegetables were always planned and planted with a bounty more than a single family could consume. He is survived by a brother Bernard Zeneberg (Virginia), sisters-in-law Carolyn Bohlmann (James Zeneberg), Sandy (Gerry Zeneberg), Andre Benson (Paul), Lillian Boesch (Leroy), three daughters; Stacy Schworm (Kevin), Felicia Randall (Robert) and Adrianna Zeneberg (Lisa Shooks), four grandchildren; Darby Schworm, Martin Schworm, Kaitlyn Randall and Cody Randall as well as a number of nieces and nephews and foster children. He was proceeded in death by both of his parents, his wife, brothers James Zeneberg and Gerry Zeneberg, brothers-in-law Brice Boesch and James Eberlein, and sisters-in-law Emily Boesch, LaVonne Eberlein, and Patricia Boesch.



