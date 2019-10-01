Morning Sun Obituaries
Age 93, of Alma, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Warwick Living Center in Alma. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1 pm at Chapel Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Jim Amstutz officiation. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the East Superior Christian Church in Alma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Superior Christian Church or Gratiot County Commission on Aging. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Geraldine’s full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
