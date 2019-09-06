|
|
age 83, of Clare, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Geri was married to Ervin Charles Arts on December 4, 1955. They settled in Clare in 1966, where they lived and loved together, raising their four children: Terria Randle, Tangi (Robert) Fish, Ongria (Craig) Dow, and Troy (Sara Donneth). They enjoyed their grandchildren (10) and great grandschildren (15). Geri continued to run the Clare County Septic Service that they built together until her recent illness. Geri loved her family and friends dearly and always enjoyed visits and conversations. She had the pleasure of being visited by many friends and family which she enjoyed and her children greatly appreciate. A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Clare on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 10 am to 11 am, services will begin at 11 am with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 8, 2019