|
|
Geraldine (Gerry) L Campbell, 87, of Alma, went to her Heavenly Home on September 28, 2019. Gerry was born in St Louis, on May 29, 1932 to Iva and Alfred Deline. On August 19, 1950, she married Robert B Campbell. She is survived by 2 daughters: Sandra (Gary) Nicholas of Ft. Myers, FL; Roberta (Brian) Dancer of Alma: brother: Ken Rowley of Florence, SC; 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her parents, husband Robert and son Allen. Memorial services will be held at Edgewood Church of God, 106 W Berry Rd, Ithaca on November 9th at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be 1 hour before the time of service. Memorial donations may be made in Gerry's name to the Charlevoix Family Camp (make checks out to N.M.C.M.A.) Mail to Kathy Worthing, 13210 Bray Rd., Clio, MI 48420.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 3, 2019