|
|
Age 82, of St. Louis, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Masonic Pathways, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 31, 1937 in Muskegon, Michigan the daughter of Ralph and Margaret Ruch. On September 15, 1956 she married John Levandowski in Ravenna, Michigan, a faithful and blessed union of 63 years. Gertie graduated high school with her cosmetology license and spent several years as a beautician. She also welcomed many children into her home for childcare and worked at the Alma Sewing Center. She was an accomplished seamstress, making wedding and prom dresses and completing alterations. She was most importantly a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and an amazing cook. She enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and making crafts. Gertie was an avid Tigers fan and spent many years camping at School Section Lake and all over the country. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and a faithful member of Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church. Gertie is survived by her husband, John Levandowksi of St. Louis; her children, Teresa (David) Bailey of Crystal, David Levandowski of Alma, Julie (Bob Green) Roe of Crystal, Mark (Chris) Levandowski of Elwell; 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, Emily, Danielle, Samantha, John, Kyle, Aaron, Nathan, Kyra; 9 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Betty, Ruth, Mary, Josephine, Jerry, Dan, Donald. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Cody Green; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Levandowski; and a brother, Edward. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10 am at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, St. Louis with Fr. Jim Carlson officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9th from 5-8 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma and on Tuesday from 9 am until time of services at the church. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Great Lakes Hospice. To view Gertie’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 8, 2019