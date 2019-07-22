|
|
Hill-Cameron, Ginette Age 93 of Grand Haven, formerly of Alma, MI, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at a local care facility. She was born on March 11, 1926 in Paris, France to Armand and Angele (Ouvrard) LeMeur. Ginette married John Harrison Hill in 1943, during WWII, in Algiers, Africa and he preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Elwood Cameron in 1986, and he preceded her in death in 2002. Ginette was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alma, MI. She worked for JH Hill Roofing Company, and previously worked for the French Secret Police during WWII in Algiers, Africa. Ginette was a 4-H leader and member of the Foreign Women’s Club, which she was very involved in. She always enjoyed spending her free time gardening and knitting. Ginette will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughters, Lavonne (Leonard) Bailey of Troy, VA and Angela (Scott) Shaver of Alma, MI; sons, Richard (Barbara) Hill of Grand Haven and Craig (Sandy) Hill of Holland; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gregory John Bailey. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Beebe Hall in Ithaca, MI. Interment will be at Pritchard Cemetery in Elwell, MI. Memorial Contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ginette’s online guestbook.
Published in Morning Sun on July 30, 2019