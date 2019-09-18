|
|
ERSKIN, ROBERT “BOB” JEREMY Robert “Bob” Jeremy Erskin, age 44 of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hospice of North Ottawa-Heartwood Lodge, surrounded by his family. The Memorial Service for Robert will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Grand Haven. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, Grand Haven. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 24, 2019