Peck, Ginger Kay, age 61, of Wheeler passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was born on May 19, 1958 in St. Charles, Illinois the daughter of Robert Louis and Iva Katherine (Kinder) Samuel. She was a graduate of Breckenridge High School and married Ronald Peck on March 1, 1980 in Fairmount, Indiana. Ginger owned and operated Peck’s Cleaning Service for many years. She was a longtime member of the Breckenridge American Legion Auxiliary and was currently serving as President. She was also a member of Good Sam’s Club Chapter 91. Ginger had a caring heart and enjoyed giving back to her community in any way she could. She enjoyed canning, making soap and bowling. She especially loved being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Ginger is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ronald Peck of Wheeler; two sons, Michael (Annie) McKiness of Jackson, Donald (Kathleen) McKiness of Midland; a daughter, Monique McKiness of Wheeler; and four grandchildren, Arizona Robbins, Liam McKiness, Connor Sandee, Kayden Sandee. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Ronald; and a brother, Robert “Paul” Samuel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, 156 W. Saginaw, Breckenridge, MI 48615 with Pastor Lee Rhodes officiating. Interment will be held at a later time in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Breckenridge American Legion Auxiliary. To view Ginger’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on June 4, 2019