Glen Adams, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. He was born September 11, 1936, in Wayne County, Missouri, son of the late Walter and Ela (Marler) Adams. His marriage to Marguerite Whitten was blessed with three children, Robert, Ricky, and Linda. He later married Marjorie Rothwell. Glen was the vice president of Hubscher and Son for many years. He enjoyed researching on the internet and loved his beloved dogs. Glen is survived by his daughter, Linda (John) Hayes of Reed City; four grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Celeste, and Emily; and four great grandchildren, Kyrtysse, Brennan, Lorelai, and Piper. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; and sons, Robert Adams and Ricky Adams. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred in Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, Michigan. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS), 1105 S. Isabella Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 10, 2020
