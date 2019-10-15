|
|
Age 68, of Perrinton, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home. Glen was born March 21, 1951 in Alma, the son of Glen and Erma (Jellison) Coffin. He married Tamara Jones on March 31, 2006. He worked as a fireman in Tuscan, AZ., and later drove trucks before retiring. Glen was a former Free Mason and enjoyed playing slots on his phone and riding motorcycles. He is survived by his wife Tami, children Glen Coffin, Melinda Coffin, step-sons Terry (Amanda) Paul Jr., Brian Paul, grandchildren Tyler, Kylie, Lily, Chase, sister Penny Seaman and brother Ben Coffin. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Rex Coffin, Camela Becker and Ron Coffin. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 am at the Dodge Funeral Home, Middleton. Interment will be in Fulton Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. To view Glen’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 16, 2019