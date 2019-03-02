Resources More Obituaries for Glen Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glen Peter Smith

Glen Smith, 62, of Beal City, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at home with his family by his side. A Funeral Mass for Glen will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Thomas J. McNamara as celebrant. Following Mass, a luncheon will be served at the Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. Glen's ashes will be interred in St. Joseph Cemetery on a later date. The family will receive friends in the gathering room of the church on Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Glen was born August 23, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant, the fourth of nine children born to Edward P. and Harriet R. (Lawens) Smith. A graduate of Beal City High School in 1974, Glen married his high school sweetheart, Cathy Tilmann on May 11, 1979, at St. Joseph the Worker Church. For many years he was an iron worker for Local 25. He also dairy farmed and owned Maple Glen Tree Farm. He enjoyed carpentry work, traveling, camping, ranger riding, and vegetable and tree gardening. He also took great pride in his yard. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than being with his four grandchildren; whether camping, horsing around, or teasing them in Glen's humorous way. He's best known for his contagious laugh, ever present smile, and being the life of the party. He is loved by many and has been given several nicknames throughout the years, including 'Pops', 'Papa', 'Grandpa', "Popcorn Head', and 'Chief'. Glen is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Cathy; two children, their spouses, and four grandchildren, Kelly and Kelly Smith and Gabe and Nora of Rockford and Tamra and Josh Henning and Georgia and June of Mt. Pleasant; eight siblings and their spouses, Norma and Paul Lyden of Fairview, Barbara 'Joanne' Smith of Beal City, Mike and Cindy Smith of Mt. Pleasant, Dave and Carrie Smith of Beal City, Tom Smith (Katie Bragdon) of Beal City, Ann and Doug Rau of Midland, Betty Pasch (Frank Lynch) of Beal City, and Deb and Dave Faber of Beal City; mother in-law, Lucille Tilmann; extended family, Vickie and Mike Curtiss, Gary Tilmann, and Brad and Sidney Tilmann; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Harriet Smith; father in-law, Earl Tilmann; and brother in-law, Mark Pasch. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2019