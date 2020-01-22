|
Glenn Edmund Beck, age76, of Ithaca, MI passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Covenant Healthcare, Saginaw, MI. Funeral Services will be held at East Washington United Brethren Church, Ashley, MI, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at North Star Cemetery, North Star, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI. Glenn was born in Hamilton Township, MI on July 4, 1943 to Charles and Leota (Spiedel) Beck, the 4th of 5 children. He graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1961. In 1963 he married Carolyn Potter and together they had 4 children. Glenn worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. for 10 years. His career took him to Cheboygan, Grayling, and Ludington, MI. A new career venture took him and his 2nd wife Karen to San Diego, CA where he managed McDonald and Home Depot stores. They lived there for 25 years. After Karen passed, Glenn moved back to Michigan where he re-connected with Marsha (Lauer) Bertuleit. They married in 2006 and spent their time together working in their garden, fishing, traveling in MI and the US and spending winters in Florida. Surviving Glenn are his wife Marsha; their blended family: Suzanne Bertuleit (John Bibler), Evelyn (Steve) Seitz, Sybil York, Janet (Richard) Ohl, William Bertuleit, Christopher (Karee) Beck, and Sandra Richards. Grandchildren: Sarena (Robert) Wonsey, Charles Beck, Emily Bertuleit, Kathryne Beck, Riley Ohl, Kayli Beck, Cavun Beck, Amelia York, Isabel York, and Lorelei Seitz. Family members are: brother Ron (Patricia) Beck; sisters: Joan Smith, Doris (Ken) Kinney, Donna (Mike) Vernon; brother in law Ron (Pam) Risto, David and Linda DeLong, Connie Lauer, and Jon and Carol Lauer, and special cousins: Loren Beck, Marilyn Palmer, and Virginia Skriba. Memorials may be made to Gratiot County Hope House, 1001 W. Washington Ave, St. Louis, MI 48880, or to East Washington United Brethren Church, 8051 S. Crapo Road, Ashley, MI 48806. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 23, 2020