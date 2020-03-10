|
|
Glenna Beard, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant. Nearly 100 years ago, Glenna was born July 23, 1920, in New Haven Township, Gratiot County, Michigan, daughter of the late Robert Lloyd and Kate Florence (Morse) Shuttleworth. At the age of 16, Glenna won the Gratiot County beauty queen contest held in Ithaca. She was valedictorian of her 1938 Middleton High School class. In 1940 Glenna was hired by Leo Beard as a clerk and bookkeeper for Hub Oil. After a budding relationship, the two would eventually marry on July 17, 1943, by the Muskegon River near Marion. Her passion was to study music (piano) at Michigan State but, due to the depression, was unable. In 1947, Leo and Glenna moved to Mt. Pleasant and opened a Lincoln-Mercury dealership, the first in the Mid-Michigan area. In 1970 the Beard family established Beard Oil Petroleum Company. Glenna worked for over 40 years in the family businesses, all while raising a family. She was active in her community, too. While she was raising her family, she was a member of the Child Study Club, Mt. Pleasant Women’s Club, Mt. Pleasant Zonta Club (past vice president), Women’s Petroleum Association, and a board member of Mid-Michigan Industries. After moving to Clare in 1981, she became an active member of Clare First United Methodist Church where she made many friends. Glenna enjoyed working in her big rock garden of flowers, church crafts, cross-stitching, entertaining friends and her family reunions, and traveling all her life. She had a special place in her heart for her many pets (dogs, kittens and birds) and her love of music was on full display while playing the piano, organ, and bells in church. But more than anything, Glenna loved her family. Glenna is survived by three children, Mark (Linda) Beard of Mt. Pleasant; Leonna (Rick) Mousa of Snellville, GA, and Kathy (Jerry) Evans of Coleman; seven grandchildren, Amie Beard and Mark Beard, Adam (Megan) Mousa and Anastasia Mousa, Jayme Evans, Jessie Evans, and Jerry Evans; three great grandchildren, Carter, Paisley and Everly Mousa; step-grandson, Christopher (Jamie) Evans; three step-greatgrandchildren; her sister, Florence Geary of Barton City; many loved nieces and nephews including special nephew, Gerald Cameron, whom she helped raise. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo (2011); brother, J.D. Shuttleworth; and two sisters, Hazel Meyer and Kathryn Hansen. Glenna’s funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, a luncheon will take place in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Burial will be in New Haven Center Cemetery in Gratiot County. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider HATS, Salvation Army, or the Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The Beard family would like to thank Green Acres for the wonderful care of our mother. They showed respect and love and we will be forever grateful for their helping hands. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 11, 2020