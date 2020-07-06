Gloria Jean Farnan; age 80 of Shepherd, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Gloria was born November 3, 1939 the daughter of Leo and Pearl (Eisenberger) Coughlin. Gloria married Gerald “Gerry” Francis Farnan October 31, 1959 at Irishtown Church. She is survived by her husband Gerry and they had 60 years together. She had many hobbies; of those she was known from family and friends to have the best salsa ever! She also enjoyed working in her beautiful flower gardens and did many arrangements for family and friends. She was great at having many different birds in her yard. Gloria worked at Westown IGA for 27 years until her retirement. Gloria is also survived by 4 children Michele (Gary) Henry of Rosebush, Evie (John) Streit of Anchorage, Alaska, Warren Farnan of Shepherd, and her youngest son Jeremy Farnan of Shepherd; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Ruth (Chum) Utterback and Linda Rondy; and several nieces and nephews. Gloria is preceded in death by both her parents, 2 brothers Dick and Tim Coughlin, and sister Delores Zsoter. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private memorial service for immediate family on Monday, July 13 at Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Pleasant at 11 a.m. with Father Don Henkes officiating. There will be a larger celebration of life for Gloria at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



