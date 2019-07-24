|
|
MARSHALL, GLORIA JEANE, age 78, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at McLaren Bay Regional Hospital in Bay City. A Memorial Service for Gloria will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Doyle Perry officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Gloria was born on June 2, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Ernest and Florence (Jackson) Kahgegab. Gloria was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. She married James Marshall on November 14, 1991. Gloria worked in housekeeping at Pine Rest Mental Health, tribal operations receptionist for many years, and served as Head of Housing for the tribe. She enjoyed reading, listening to gospel and 50's music, playing scrabble, and cooking for Powwows. Gloria was also a member of the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge. Gloria is survived by her husband, Jim Marshall of Mt. Pleasant; son Phillip (Della) Shenoskey and daughter Miranda Sheahan, both of Mt. Pleasant; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister Gail George of Mt. Pleasant; special friends Shernettia Dean and Nancy Chippewa; and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; son Edward Shenoskey, Jr.; daughter Gillian Shenoskey; grandson Phillip Shenoskey, Jr.; grandmother Maggie Jackson; brother Gordon Kahgegab; and sister Gwendolyn Kahgegab. You may view Gloria’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at:
Published in Morning Sun on July 25, 2019