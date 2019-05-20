Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Goldie F. Hopkins

Goldie F. Hopkins Obituary
Hopkins, Goldie F., age 66, of Riverdale, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. She is now resting in the arms of Jesus and caring for her son, Bo. She was born January 17, 1953 in Shepherd the daughter of Thomas and Mary Bowers. She married Cleo Hopkins on October 22, 1976 in St. Louis, MI. Goldie worked for Leer Technologies for over 22 years and retired as a molding operator. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and playing Uno. She was a gifted musician and loved playing the piano, organ and signing. Goldie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Cleo, Sr; four children, Douglas (Krystal) Hopkins, Joseph (Lorie) Hopkins, Cleo (Lisa) Hopkins, Jr, Amanda (Chett) Bennett; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Kay (Donald) Ingersol. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Bo, two brothers, Kenneth Poulson, Thomas Bowers and a sister, Judy Simmons. Funeral services Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 1 p.m. at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale with Pastor Bob Menzel officiating. Interment will follow in Riverdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the wishes of the family. To view Goldie’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 21, 2019
