Age 90, of Alma, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at MediLodge in Mt. Pleasant with her family at her side. Goldie was born June 2, 1929 in Wheeler the daughter of Rudolph and Gladys (Barnes) Glinke. She married Russell Moon on August 9, 1947 and together they raised 6 children. Goldie worked as a Nurses Aide at Golden Acres Nursing Home in St. Louis and then went on to earn her LPN degree and worked for Gratiot Community Hospital in the obstetrics dept. for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Forest Hill Church of Christ for over 50 years and enjoyed oil painting, writing poems, growing flowers, gardening, canning, crocheting, baking and most importantly raising her family. Her greatest gift was her sense of humor. She is survived by five children, Vicky (Joseph) Krapek of Riverdale, Terry (Linda) Moon of Forest Hill, Deborah (Gaylord) Griffith of Mt. Pleasant, Kathy (Andy) Benson of Alma and Susan (Jeff) Finch of Blanchard. Also 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren. Also a sister Gaytha Peak and brother George (Margaret) Glinke and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Russell and daughter Judy Gott, two sisters, Genevieve Bassett and Grace Badour and a brother, Gerald Glinke. Funeral services for Goldie will be held Wednesday, October 30th at 11 am at the Forest Hill Church of Christ with Pastor John Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 pm on Tuesday at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma and at the church on Wednesday from 10 am until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Hill Church of Christ. To view Goldies obituary online visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 29, 2019