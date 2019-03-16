age 87, of Mt. Pleasant passed away March 14, 2019, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. A Memorial Service for Gordon will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. with Elder Doug Randall officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Church or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Gordon was born on November 3, 1931, in Forsyth Township, MI, the son of Clifford and Bertha (Jenkins) Gauld. Gordon proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps as a paratrooper for the 82nd airborne during the Korean Conflict. Gordon attended Michigan State University on the GI Bill, and earned an associate’s degree in Landscape Architecture. He married Janice London on August 17, 1958. Gordon owned and operated Mt. Pleasant Nursery for 25 years and also was a builder. He faithfully attended Community of Christ Church for 50 years. Gordon and Jan enjoyed many winters in Florida. His talents included carpentry, landscaping, and gardening. Above all, he was a dedicated husband and father. Gordon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice; children, David (Karen) Gauld of Reese, Beth (Joe) Bryant of Shepherd, Glen Gauld of Owosso, Pamela (Tony) Mazzali of Haslett, Paul (Rachelle) Gauld of Mt. Pleasant, and Grant ( Bailey) Gauld of Shepherd; 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Gary Gauld of Cadillac; sister Sandra Pifer of Rochester, NY; sisters-in-law Amanda Gauld, Judy Gauld, Joan Piersante and Jackie (Norman) Aweau; and many nieces and nephews. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers; and 3 sisters. You may view Gordon’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary