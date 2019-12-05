|
Age 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home. A Memorial Service for Gord will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella Community Soup Kitchen or Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Gord was born January 30, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Loretta (Neumann) Schultz. He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees at University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and his doctorate degree from Indiana University. He married Patricia Stephens on May 29, 1954 in Wisconsin. Gord was a professor in health education at CMU for 27 years. He was a Fellow in ACSM for many years. He retired in 1993, when he and Patricia enjoyed many winters in Sierra Vista, AZ. Gord loved to golf and he was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Country Club. He followed CMU sports and he was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Gord is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Schultz of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Cindra (Greg) Haynes of Mt. Airy, NC; son Thomas (Ann) Schultz of Shepherd; grandchildren Benjamin (Hannah) Hickey, Chris Haynes (Naomi Goff), Melani (Jim) Sukanen, David (Brittany) Schultz, Samantha Haynes; great-granddaughter Aria Haynes; and cousins Donald Neumann and Joyce Neumann.The family would like to extend their appreciation to Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 8, 2019