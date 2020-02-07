|
PITTS, GREGORY ELWYN, age 72, of Weidman, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Medilodge of Clare. Funeral Services for Greg will take place Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 1610 E. Broadway, Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Tom McNerney officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Interment will take place in Gilmore Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, from 4-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Tuesday beginning an hour prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian College of the Bible, 911 E. Urbandale Dr., Moberly, MO 65270. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Greg was born October 31, 1947, the son of Elwyn and Mary Helen (Fordyce) Pitts. He graduated from Farwell High School with the class of 1965 and earned his Associates Degree from Ferris State University. Greg married Christine Schwarck on July 10, 1971. He was a MAC Tools regional sales manager for seven years. Greg previously worked as a tool distributor and a district manager with MAC Tools for over 12 years. He was a member of First Church of Christ of Mt. Pleasant. Greg enjoyed hunting and fishing. Greg is survived by his wife Chris Pitts of Weidman; daughter Tamara Maria “Tammy” (Barry) Smith of Avon, IN; sons Jason Keith (Jamie) Pitts of Orono, MN, Daron Gregory (Melissa) Pitts of Elk Grove, CA; 7 grandchildren: Max and Taryn, Brayden and Carlyn, Zöe, Hunter, and Ian; brother Terry (Marianne) Pitts of Big Rapids; sisters Sharon Samford of Lexington, KY, Marlene Pitts of Lexington, KY; and sister-in-law Jeanine (Gordon) Lockie of Elma, IA. Greg was preceded in death by his parents. To view Greg’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 8, 2020