August 18, 1958-July 18, 2019. Gwen Marie Listul, of Calhan, Colorado, formerly of Elwell, was born in Mt Pleasant, on August 18, 1958 to Elton and Jeanne (Breidenstein) Torpey. Gwen was a graduate of Alma High School and Colorado State University, Fort Collins. Her Employers were the United States Postal Service in Calhan and Simla, Colorado. At the time of her death, Gwen was working for Elbert County Government in the Human Resources Department. Gwen lost her 27 month long battle with cancer on July 18, 2019. She had a smile that would brighten anybody's day and will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents; and 4 brother-in-laws, Bill Mahoney of Kansas, Randy Miller of St Louis, MI, Dennis Listul of Elbert, Colorado and Dan Listul of Elbert, Colorado. Gwen is survived by her husband, Warren; children, Katie and Cooper; siblings, Edward "Duffy" (Sue) Torpey of Dayton, Ohio, Vonnie Torpey of Sumner, Margie Mahoney of Sears, Susie Miller of St Louis and Leo (Marlene) Torpey of Elwell. A Family and Friends gathering and potluck will be held at "The Cottage" at School Section Lake on Saturday, August 24 at 3 pm
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 22, 2019