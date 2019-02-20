Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Maier Family Funeral Home
5483 W. Weidman Road
Weidman, MI 48893
989-644-5000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Misiuk Funeral Home
202 S. Front Street
Chesaning, MI
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Misiuk Funeral Home
202 S. Front Street
Chesaning, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Misiuk Funeral Home
202 S. Front Street
Chesaning, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Misiuk Funeral Home
202 S. Front Street
Chesaning, MI
Gwendolyn Lee (Albaugh) Fisher

Gwendolyn Lee (Albaugh) Fisher
Fisher, Gwendolyn Lee (Albaugh), age 86 of Chapin passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Chesaning Nursing Home. Gwen leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Ken; son, Mike (Renee) Fisher; daughter, Kathy (Tom) Maier; grandchildren, Chad (Tara) Carman, James Fisher, Brad (Amy Jo) Carman, Tim Fisher, Rachelle (Jonathon) Waterman, Tom (Stacy) Maier, Shelly and Lori Thompson; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; siblings, Les (Carol) Loynes and Ellen (John) Sternaman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service for Gwen will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Misiuk Funeral Home, 202 S. Front Street in Chesaning with Pastor Herb Wheelock officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, February 22 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gwen’s memory may be made to the Chapin United Methodist Church. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Misiuk Funeral Home, Burkholder Funeral Home and Maier Family Funeral Home
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 21, 2019
