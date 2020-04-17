|
|
Harold D Straus, age 69 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home. Harold was born in Mt Pleasant MI to Stephen H and Joyce T (Voisin) Straus on October 31, 1950. He graduated from Beal City High School in 1969. After high school Harold went on to serve his country in the US Navy from 1970 to 1974. Harold worked for the Local 85 as a pipefitter; he retired after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pool and bowling. Harold is survived by his siblings, Thomas (Deb) Straus, Rhoda Straus, and Michael David (Evelyn) Straus; 1 niece, Kelley Ann Straus and one aunt, Leona Riley. Harold was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard and Casey Straus. Per Harold’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time. The family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Home, Weidman. 989-644-5000
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 18, 2020