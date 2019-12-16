|
|
age 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Funeral services for Ernie will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Andy Molyneux officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A luncheon will take place in Reflections Reception Center after burial. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to HATS. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Ernie was born August 11, 1933, in Birds, Illinois, the son of Jacob and Esta (Shinkle) Earnest. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1952 where he was a talented basketball and football player. Ernie married Alice “Irene” McClain on March 14, 1953 in Mt. Pleasant. In his early years, he worked at the Cadillac/Pontiac Garage in Mt. Pleasant and worked on the rigs in the oil fields. He owned Ernie’s Service Gas Station and Ernie’s Service and Repair, both in Mt. Pleasant. He also built race cars and sponsored many racers. Ernie worked for Mid Michigan Security Systems for several years. He proudly farmed the family homestead for the past 40 years. Ernie was an extremely talented mechanic and loved helping anyone he could with car troubles. He loved to spoil his grandchildren and always looked forward to time spent with them. Ernie and Irene always worked together at preparing the holiday dinners for the family. He was a member of the Winn United Methodist Church. Ernie is survived by his wife Irene Earnest of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Deborah (Dave) Dell of Mt. Pleasant; sons Michael (Ruth) Earnest of Mt. Pleasant, Patrick (Cheri) Earnest of Mt. Pleasant, and David (Nancy) Earnest of Oscoda; six grandchildren: Michael Dell, Robert Wood, Aaron Earnest, Emily Kramer, David Wood, and Mary Morris; and 15 great-grandchildren. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Della Pickens and Sarah Grove; and his brother Darrel Earnest. To view Ernie’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 17, 2019