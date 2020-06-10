Harold Eugene Cozart passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on June 10, 2020 at the Masonic Pathways in Alma, MI. Harold was born on January 12, 1924 in Smithfield, WV. He was a proud World War II veteran. He worked for Dow Chemical Corporation and retired at age 55. He lived the majority of his adult life in Mount Pleasant, MI. In retirement, he enjoyed golfing and was a Master Gardener. He was the last surviving of 10 siblings. Harold enjoyed making people laugh and was generous. He was proud of his roots and his service to his country. He enjoyed sitting with a cold beer and watching wildlife. He was dearly loved by his friends and family. Harold was predeceased by his parents, George and Samantha Cozart and his son, Ronald Cozart. He is survived by his daughter, Christine Cozart, son, James Cozart (Myra Olson), granddaughters, Samantha (Eric) Wilson and Jillian (Todd) Heerlyn, and 6 great-grandchildren, Colin Wilson, Alison Wilson, Alliyah Heerlyn, Josh Heerlyn, Noah Heerlyn, and Sofia Heerlyn. A burial and memorial service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery on July 10, 2020 at 12pm. You may view Harold's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at



