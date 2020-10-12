Harold L. VanBonn; age 86 of Mt. Pleasant (Winn area) passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Harold was born February 25, 1934 the son of Leo and Hazel (Carley) VanBonn. He was an avid golfer and was inducted into the Mt. Pleasant Bowlers Hall of Fame. He married Shirlee Wortley on December 12, 1959. Harold is survived by his wife Shirlee; 4 sons Joel VanBonn of Mt. Pleasant, Jeff (Marty) VanBonn of Vestaburg, Richard (Lisa) VanBonn of Blanchard, and Todd (Kelly) VanBonn of Grand Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 4 siblings; and several nieces and nephews. Harold is preceded by both his parents and 3 siblings. Burial has taken place per Harold’s wishes and the family has had a private family graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



