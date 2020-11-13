Harold Leon Gulick, age 96, passed away Tuesday, November 10, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Mr. Gulick was born on May 5, 1924 in Ithaca, Michigan to Vernon and Lydia Gulick. Harold graduated from Ithaca High School in 1942. He married Arneila Adams in 1952. He moved his family to El Dorado, Arkansas from Alma, Michigan in 1980 to work for Great Lakes Chemical where he retired in 1996. Mr. Gulick was a proud WWII Army Veteran. He was an active member of the El Dorado Community of Christ Church where he currently served as an elder and the church treasurer. Harold enjoyed his walks and talks with his friends at Champagnolle Landing, attending Murmil Heights neighborhood watch meetings, working Sudoku puzzles, watching his Lions and Wolverines play football, and taking trips all over the US with his family (especially his precious grandchildren). He also enjoyed Zooming with them every Wednesday and Sunday! Mr. Gulick lived and loved like Jesus every day! His bright smile, whit, and selfless service to others will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arneila Adams Gulick, three daughters, Roxanne (Will), Rhonda (John), Staci Jo (Dwight), and two sons, Randy (Barbara) and Rory (Stacy). He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Candace Prichard, Michael Spragan, Shawn Spragan, Krista Patterson, John Keil, Jaclyn Gill, Morgan Zabel, Lexi Zabel, and Tanner Zabel. He was blessed with seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family resides at 2305 Nevada Street. Services will be under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Arlington Cemetery with Elder CE McCall presiding. Due to Covid 19 a celebration of life will also be held this summer. Pallbearers will be John Keil, Dwight Zabel, Jimmy Parker and CE McCall. Memorials may be made to Outreach International and the American Cancer Society
