79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Harold will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Animal Shelter. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Harold was born on May 4, 1940. He had worked as a hydrant laborer with the City of Mt. Pontiac Water Department. Harold was a very happy and funny person, and loved making animal noises. When asked, he always insisted "I am doing all right." He especially enjoyed taking numerous outings with his friend, Chris, whom he loved dearly. Harold leaves behind his friends at McBride Rosebush Home, his special friend Chris Siler, and his caring providers: Tammy Horton and Bobbie Brown. Harold was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 19, 2020