Harry Brian Woods, age 60 passed away surrounded by family at his home on July 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Garden City, Michigan to Billy Joe and Charlotte Woods. Harry lived for a number of years in Colorado and Montana. He was previously employed at the Soaring Eagle Casino for approximately 22 years where he made many lasting friendships. Harry brought joy to many with his love of art and music. He is preceded in death by this mother Charlotte Lee Woods and survived by his father Billy Joe Woods, stepmother Catherine Woods, brothers William Joseph and Randall Scott Woods, sister-in-law Brenda Woods, niece Samantha Woods, nephew Daniel Woods and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cremation has taken place and in lieu of services Harry wanted friends and family to remember the Hogwash and Harmony celebration. Harry’s family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes over the last 18 months.



