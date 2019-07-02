Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Reflections Reception Center at Clark Family Funeral Chapel
Harry Elwood Ross

Harry Elwood Ross Obituary
age 85, of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 5, 2018 at Woodland Hospice. A Celebration of Harry's life will be held in the Reflections Reception Center at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 5 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland Hospice House or the Isabella County Sportsman's Club.
Published in Morning Sun on July 6, 2019
