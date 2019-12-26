Morning Sun Obituaries
Haskell R. Schibbelhute Obituary
Haskell R. Schibbelhute, age 77, of Shepherd passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home with family by his side. Haskell was born April 15, 1942 the son of Fritz and Gladys (Janow) Schibbelhute. He enjoyed hunting. He married Pamela Roberts January 17, 1970. Haskell is survived by his wife Pam; 3 children Fritz Schibbelhute of Shepherd, Kristie (LeeRay) Jackson of Kim, CO, and Kimberly (Chris) Sheldon of Mt. Pleasant; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Haskell is preceded by both his parents and sister Hazel Irene Hauser. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
