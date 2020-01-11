Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc.
310 E. Washington St.
Freeland, MI 48623
(989) 695-9431
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc.
310 E. Washington St.
Freeland, MI 48623
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc.
310 E. Washington St.
Freeland, MI 48623
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc.
310 E. Washington St.
Freeland, MI 48623
View Map
Helen Elaine Bugbee


1931 - 2020
Helen Elaine Bugbee Obituary
Bugbee, Helen Elaine, Midland, Michigan. Gone home to Glory! Born on December 18, 1931 at her home on River Road in Mt. Pleasant, MI, Helen Elaine (Machuta) Bugbee departed this life on January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Iva B. (Dart) and Joseph Earl Machuta, daughter and son-in-law Connie and Doug Kennedy, grandson Nicholas Bugbee and granddaughter Jenny Rood, Sisters Bonnie Worth and Marilyn Bell and Brother Victor Machuta. She is survived by her brother Joe Machuta, sister-in-law Joanne Machuta, and brother-in-law Dale Bell. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children Nancy (Paul) Doane, Brian (Sheila) Bugbee, Cathy (Tim) Parks, Jeff (Peggy) Bugbee, Jackie (Phil) Rood and Jamie (Matt) Jankowski, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Helen loved the Lord and put her faith in Jesus as her Savior during her teenage years. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, serving there for many years teaching the children in Sunday school and junior church. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, Freeland. Rev. Kevin Pierpont will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Homer Rd. Friends may call at the Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St., Freeland on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church Deacon's Fund (1802 E High Street Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858), a ministry that was near and dear to her heart or the donor’s favorite charity.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
