Helen F. Page

Helen F. Page Obituary
Helen F. Page, age 88 of Midland, passed away Sunday morning February 23, 2020 at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. The daughter of Frank and Charlotte (Underwood) Wood was born in Millbrook, Michigan on August 28, 1931. Helen had been employed with Midland Hospital as a Transcript Specialist for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was involved in many activities. Helen enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens, reading, doing jig saw and crossword puzzles, knitting, but most of all just being outdoors. On January 14, 1950 in Mt. Pleasant, Helen married William G. Page and after 57 years of marriage, he passed away on September 20, 2007. Surviving is her son, Timothy (Partner Bob) of Midland; daughter, Cheryl (Ike) Page-Lopez of Colorado; grandson, Nolan (fiancé Kara Sandlian) Bailey; great grandchildren, Leslie, Brycen Bailey, Marcus Sandlian. Helen was preceded in death by her father, Frank wood and her mother, Charlotte Lawriski, and by her stepfather John Lawriski. Funeral services for Helen will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday February 27, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Homer Township Cemetery. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to the Toni and Trish House. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at:
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
