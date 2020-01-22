|
|
Helen Koutz, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living. She was born July 11, 1922, to Steven and Elisabeth (Russak) Kasel and grew up in Gratiot County. She graduated from Shepherd High School and was employed by Fisher Body in Lansing, assembling airplanes during World War II. She retired years later after working as a library assistant at Central Michigan University. She married Hubert Beard on April 20, 1947 and worked beside him on the family farms until his death on June 28, 1967. She married Charles LeMert in June 1974 and was married until his death in 1975. On July 20, 1984, she married another godly man, Roland Koutz, and they were happily married until his death on September 26, 2006. Helen loved her Lord and was busy with His work serving as VBS director, Sunday school teacher, president of the ladies’ aide, and church treasurer. She cherished her family, helping others, cooking with her grandchildren and walking God’s creation. Helen is survived by three children, Tom (Kathy) Beard of Riverdale, Carol (Michael) Cherven of Mt. Pleasant, and Karen (Jeff) Humm of Mt. Pleasant; eight stepchildren, Kathy (Gary) Thigpen, Randy (Diane) Koutz, Dave (Karen) Koutz, Donna (Dave) Best, Crystal (Dave) Derfelt, Tammy (Bob) McLachlan, and Rollie (Alice) Koutz Jr.; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Elisabeth Kasel; husbands, Hubert Beard, Charles LeMert, and Rollie Koutz; sisters, Anna Skutt, Mary Kelso, Elsie Moeggenberg, and Sophie Walsh; brother, John Kasel; infant brother Peter; stepdaughter, JoAnne (Randy) Edwards; and grandson, Steven Koutz. The family wishes to express its deep appreciation to the staff at Green Acres and Elara Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during the last six years. Helen’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Forest Hill Church of Christ with Pastor John Robinson officiating. Visitation will be at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Emerson Township Cemetery in Ithaca. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Forest Hill Church of Christ. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 23, 2020