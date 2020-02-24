|
EHMKUHLE, HENRY C. Henry C. Lehmkuhle, age 78, of Alma passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Henry was born October 17, 1941 the son of Clarence and Viva (Leonard) Lehmkuhle. He served honorably in the Army. Henry married Bonnie Tubbs December 2, 1967. He worked at Lobdell Emory for 43 years and also enjoyed working with Dick Best moving houses. Henry enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels in the yard and was an animal lover in general. He liked tinkering in his workshop as well. Henry was a lifetime member of the St. Louis Moose Lodge and the CSA in St. Louis. Henry is survived by his wife Bonnie; his son Mark (Stacy) Lehmkuhle of Alma; 2 grandsons Christian (Erin Painter) Morado of Mt. Pleasant and Quentin (Mackenzie Carll) Morado of Mt. Pleasant; Siblings John (Marilyn) Lehmkuhle, Madaline (Lester) Crispin, Vera Lonergan, and Dianna Davis all of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews. Henry is preceded by both his parents. Services for Henry will be Saturday, February 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Louis at 11am. There will be visitation on Friday, February 28 at Berry Funeral Home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm. Memorials can be made on Henry’s behalf to the Wildlife Recovery Association.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 25, 2020