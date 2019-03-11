Krueger, Herbert 'Bert' age 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant, with Rev. Michael Biedenbender officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the fellowship hall of the church. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church. Bert was born May 12, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Herbert and Emma (Rogahn) Krueger. He graduated from Lutheran High School with the class of 1951 and earned his Pharmaceutical Degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1955. Following college, he served in the U.S. Army for two years. Bert married Paula Wallschlaeger on July 8, 1961, in Milwaukee. He worked as a pharmacist for over 50 years and would be remembered most from Post Pharmacy in Mt. Pleasant. Bert was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. He enjoyed yardwork, reading, spending time with his family, and watching sports. In their younger years, Bert and Paula liked going to Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin to watch the races. Bert is survived by his wife Paula; daughters Dawn (Clifford) Moss of Weidman, Julie (Barry) Shellenbarger of Mt. Pleasant; son Jon (Jennifer) Krueger of Kentwood; 9 grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Balent, Kimberly Moss, Tanner, Hannah, Gage, and Ashley Shellenbarger, Kathryn (Sam) Broecker, Daniel and Jamison Krueger; great-grandson Ethan Balent; and a brother Ralph Krueger of Westport, CT. Bert was preceded in death by his parents. To view Bert’s obituary online or send a condolence to the family, please visit Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary