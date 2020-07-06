Honora Lorraine Boyce, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born to James Leo and Frances Rhea (Gorman) O’Grady on the family farm in Vernon Township, Isabella County, on November 17, 1924. Lorraine attended the Wilson School for the first 8 years of her education. The highlight of eighth grade was placing first in the Isabella County Spelling Bee. In 1942 she graduated from Farwell High School. While in high school she was in band, glee club, home economics club and helped organize the first cheer leaders in the school. Lorraine married Lawrence A. Boyce (of Coleman) at St. Cecelia Catholic Church on August 10, 1946, in Clare, Michigan. The two lived in the Grand Ledge area for 30 years while raising their four children, Cheryl, Lawrence, Robert, and Mary. Lorraine retired in 1980 from Universal Steel Co. in Lansing as a computer operator upon which she and her husband moved to Lake Isabella. In 1999 they moved to Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 4106 in Weidman, and member of the State Employees Retirement Association. Some of Lorraine’s favorite pastimes were traveling (most memorably two trips to Ireland), camping, and reading. She was an avid crocheter, having made afghans for each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as stocking caps for her children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by her family and close friends. Lorraine is survived by four children, Cheryl (Bud) Humphrey of Bellaire, Lawrence (Terry) Boyce of Rose City, Robert (Linda) Boyce of Big Rapids, and Mary Boyce of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren (with one on the way). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Boyce in October 2003, after 57 years of marriage; three siblings, John O’Grady, Virginia Bernard, and James O’Grady. A Funeral Mass for Lorriane will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to Mass. Cremation will follow the Mass and her ashes will be interred next to her husband in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com