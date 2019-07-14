|
Hope Moreno, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away June 20, 2019, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. She was born December 18, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, daughter of the late Isidro and Isabel (Plata) Garcia. A graduate of Shepherd High School, Hope married Santiago Moreno on March 16, 1946, at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. She was employed by Yankee’s Discount Store, Oren’s Department Store, and Sam’s Brothers. Hope was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She also volunteered at the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Hope is survived by three children, Jim (Anne Swift) Moreno of Mt. Pleasant, Lucy (Tom) Hohn of Chapel Hill, NC, and Juanita Moreno of Troy; three grandchildren, Christina (Geoffrey) Haisty, Jesse (Brittany) Hohn, and Angelo Moreno; two great grandchildren, Allie Haisty and Stella Haisty; two sisters, Mary Lou Cochran and Mary Struble, both of Shepherd; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings, Kate Garcia, Victoria Nelson, Jim Garcia, Benjamin Garcia, and Toribio Garcia. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Selvidge of First Church of the Nazarene officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 28, 2019